MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.55.

NYSE MA opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

