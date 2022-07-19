MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

