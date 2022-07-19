MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

