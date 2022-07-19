McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

