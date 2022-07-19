McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 408 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $211,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $614.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $655.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.88. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

