McDonald Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,982 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

