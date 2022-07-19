McDonald Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

