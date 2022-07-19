McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

