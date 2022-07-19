McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 13,751 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 196,442.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

