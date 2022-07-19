Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after buying an additional 984,447 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.