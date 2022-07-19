Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 157,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 192,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 66.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

