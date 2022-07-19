Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 2,471 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

