Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $279.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

