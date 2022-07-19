Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes $936,000 Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.18% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 89,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $547.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Company Profile



Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

