MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Saturday. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.13.
MediWound Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.14. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
