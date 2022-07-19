Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Purchases 22,290 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medpace Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

