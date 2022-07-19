Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Purchases 22,290 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Medpace Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.