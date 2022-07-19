Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $835,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

