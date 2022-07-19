Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 74.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 18,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 720,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 150,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

