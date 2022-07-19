Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,926 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,141 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 146,483 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,229 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

