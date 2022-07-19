Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.34% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

