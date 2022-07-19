Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.10% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

