Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 2,821 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 502.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 291,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.97.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 387.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

