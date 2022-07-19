Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mandiant worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNDT. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in Mandiant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

