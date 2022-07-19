Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $310.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

