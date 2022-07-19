Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 368,732 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.