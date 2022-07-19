Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.