Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,749,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,201,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.