Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period.

AAXJ opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $91.55.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

