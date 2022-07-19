Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

