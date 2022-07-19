Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,067 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.