Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.