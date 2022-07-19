Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 28,666 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 441.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

