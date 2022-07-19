Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 5,070 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

