Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 137,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 140,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,360 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

