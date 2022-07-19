Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,345 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
