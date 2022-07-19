Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 214 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

ESS opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average is $313.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

