Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,346 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.