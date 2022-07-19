Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 513 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

