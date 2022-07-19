Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 534 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 416.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

