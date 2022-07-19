Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,785 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ping Identity worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

