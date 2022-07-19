Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 247,524 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $301.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.