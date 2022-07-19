Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 210,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MUFG stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

