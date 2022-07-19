Mizuho Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $10.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

