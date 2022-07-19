Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $409.04 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

