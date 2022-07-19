Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.15 on August 12th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MTU opened at GBX 108 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 31.96 and a quick ratio of 31.62. The firm has a market cap of £180.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.27. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.20).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

