Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.15 on August 12th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:MTU opened at GBX 108 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 31.96 and a quick ratio of 31.62. The firm has a market cap of £180.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.27. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.20).
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
