Morgan Stanley Cuts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

