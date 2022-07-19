Morgan Stanley Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $48.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHAK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

