Morgan Stanley Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $180.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.