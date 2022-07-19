Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

