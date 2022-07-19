NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NC opened at $39.82 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

See Also

