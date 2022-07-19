NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
NACCO Industries Stock Performance
NYSE NC opened at $39.82 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.
NACCO Industries Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.